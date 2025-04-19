Mamata sends bouquet, congratulations

In a rare display of political courtesy, chief minister Mamata Banerjee sent a bouquet and a congratulatory message to BJP leader Dilip Ghosh on the occasion of his wedding.

The greeting, enclosed in a yellow envelope bearing the West Bengal government’s insignia, was delivered to Ghosh’s residence in New Town. The envelope bore Ghosh’s name and address printed in black on a white label.

The former BJP state president, known for his political differences with Mamata Banerjee, tied the knot with BJP Mahila Morcha leader Rinku Majumdar in a private ceremony on Friday evening around 5.30 p.m. The event was attended only by a few close associates and friends. Despite the political rivalry, the chief minister set politics aside to extend her wishes.

Interestingly, some members of Ghosh’s own party reportedly did not reach out to him with their greetings until just a couple of hours before the wedding. This includes several prominent figures within the BJP. Party spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya was also present. Sukanta brought a bouquet, a box of sweets, and a traditional set of dhoti and Panjabi as gifts. Other leaders also arrived with flowers, sweets, and various presents.

The bride, Rinku, shared that she and Dilip first met through the party. When asked about their honeymoon destination, she hinted at a secluded hilly location, saying: “Wherever he (Dilip) goes, crowds gather. We’d like to go somewhere isolated.” Dilip Ghosh, who turned 60 last year, is set to celebrate his birthday on Saturday.

True to his unpretentious style, he plans to start the day with his usual morning walk in New Town, where supporters are expected to gather and celebrate. His wife, however, will remain indoors, in keeping with traditional customs. Despite his wedding, Ghosh’s political engagements remain unchanged. On Saturday, he is scheduled to attend a political event in Dum Dum, followed by a visit to Kharagpur.