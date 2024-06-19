Mamata meets BJP RS member Nagendra Ray in Cooch Behar

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee took a significant step by visiting the home of Nagendra Ray, also known as Ananta Maharaj, who is a Rajya Sabha member from the BJP. While there, she was engaged in a short discussion with him.

Following her prayer at Madan Mohan Temple today, Ms Banerjee decided to meet with the Rajya Sabha member, Mr Ray.

Ms Banerjee refused to comment on her meeting with Mr Ray. But, Mr Ray seemed very happy and openly shared his contentment with the chief minister’s visit and compliments after visiting his palace. He described her visit as a courtesy visit and a goodwill gesture. When asked about the possibility of joining the Trinamul Congress, Nagendra Ray simply mentioned that the chief minister only had a cup of green tea and gave him a shawl as a gift.

It has been reported by political insiders that Mr Ray indirectly assisted TMC during the Lok Sabha election.

During the meeting, Mr Ray shared his proposals with Ms Banerjee as a five-member NDA team was visiting Cooch Behar, where BJP party members had reportedly fled their residences due to violence following the election results. The team arrived in Cooch Behar the day before.

Today, Ms Banerjee visited Madan Mohan Temple in Cooch Behar to offer her prayers. This was a significant moment as her long-awaited goal of regaining the lost seat had finally been achieved.

Mamata Banerjee conveyed her thanks to the residents of Cooch Behar for helping her party reclaim the Cooch Behar parliamentary constituency.

The CM visited numerous injured passengers who were receiving medical care at North Bengal Medical College and Hospital.

The chief minister initially planned to visit the site of the train collision. However, unforeseen circumstances arose and she had to change her itinerary yesterday. As a result, she decided to go to Cooch Behar and fulfil her commitment of visiting the Madan Mohan Temple and making an offering.

“I expressed gratitude to the people of Cooch Behar on behalf of Maa Mati Manush. As a well-wisher, I offered prayers to Modan Mohan for the well-being of all, regardless of their caste, religion or community. I appreciate their immense support towards our party during the LS election,” said Ms Banerjee said.

Speaking to reporters, CM Ms Banerjee has stated that the temple and its guest house in the Cooch Behar district will be overseen by the district magistrate.

“The town of Cooch Behar is a charming heritage site and efforts are being made to enhance its beauty. However, due to the Lok Sabha election, work on heritage projects was put on hold. The administration will resume working on these projects soon,” she added.

Following her prayer, the CM left for Kolkata, sources said.