Tollywood actor Partha Sarathi Deb passed away on Friday night around 11.50 pm. The actor was not keeping well for the past few weeks. He was in hospital for over a month. Chief minister Mamata Banerjee condoled the death of the actor.

In a tweet, the chief minister said, “Sad to know the demise of a distinguished and senior actor. His departure impoverishes us.

My condolences to his family, friends and admirers of the artist.”

