Mamata calls on industry to come and help transform Bengal

Quite like how Swami Vivekananda enthralled the audience so many years ago in Chicago, chief minister Mamata Banerjee moved a packed Biswa Bangla Convention Centre on Wednesday, saying: “My sisters and brothers from the industry and the world of entrepreneurship, come and help us grow and transform the state further.”

Moved and turbocharged by the praise that industrialists ~ from Mukesh Ambani, Sajjan Jindal, ITC chairman Sanjeev Puri to Harsh Neotia, Sanjiv Goenka and Saurav Ganguly ~ the Bengal CM said: “From where ever you are, do not forget that Bengal is your sweet home. Do not forget us, we will not forget you.”

Advertisement

While highlighting the fact that the state has the highest percentage of women representatives in Parliament (from her party) and the state has the highest number of women entrepreneurs, Miss Banerjee called for the younger generation to join business and entrepreneurship to take the state to the next level.

Advertisement

Much to the pleasure of the chief minister, the likes of Mr Ambani, Mr Jindal, Mr Goenka, Mr Neotia and Mr Puri vouchsafed for the state’s industrial, socio-economic climate and talent pool and invited other industries to invest in the state, which, according to them, is poised for the next big leap.

In remarks directed at her detractors, Miss Banerjee, while highlighting the state’s achievements and success stories on the economic and industrial fronts, said: “When I say something, I say with documents and evidence. I ask them (political opponents) where are your documents and evidence when you say so much against us?”

She said: “I would not have come up with these facts and figures to counter them (political critics). I don’t care. I am not accountable to them. But I am pointing these out because I am accountable to the common people and they must know the facts. They must know what’s happening on the ground.”