In the war of words on the ‘Jai Shree Ram’ slogan issue between Mamata Banerjee and BJP, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has said that the West Bengal Chief Minister should also chant the slogan.

After the cultural event, dedicated to Netaji on his 125th birthday at Kolkata’s Victoria Memorial, the West Bengal Chief Minister was scheduled to deliver a speech alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

However, inapposite and repeated slogans of ‘Jai Shree Ram’ coming from the crowd saw her getting visibly irritated. “I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Cultural Ministry for conducting this programme in Kolkata. But to humiliate an invitee in such a manner is not appropriate,” Banerjee said.

“I think a programme such as this should have some dignity. This is not a political programme. As a protest, I refuse to speak anything else,” she added before coming down from the podium.

Reacting to the situation, Raut said, “Jai Shree Ram slogan shouldn’t irritate someone. A slogan in the name of Ram of cannot be a threat to secularism. We believe Ram is the pride of India. Ram is not a political force. He is a belief. I’m sure even Didi [Mamata Banerjee] believes in Ram.”

Speaking further on the subject in Shiv Sena’s mouthpiece Saamna, Raut said, “Like in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, BJP is trying to polarise people on the basis of religion in Bengal as well. To some extent Mamata is also responsible for this. Extreme secularism and her weakness for Muslims have irritated the Hindus.”

“They have figured out the weakness of Mamata and will continue to hit her there. She should have shouted the ‘Jai Shree Ram’ slogan as well. That would have shocked BJP,” he added.