Mamata addresses Eid mass during Eid at Red Road

“The country is passing through difficult phases and I appeal to all my Muslim brothers to remain united against all odds and I may even sacrifice my life to maintain peace, harmony and unity of people from different religions, including Hindus, Muslims, Shikhs and Christians,” said chief minister Mamata Banerjee, while addressing the Eid gathering on Red Road. She had declared two days holidays to observe Eid-ul-Fitre.

She appealed to the people to maintain peace and harmony and said religion may differ from people to people but festival is for all.

She said, “After two years of Covid-19, my Muslim brothers have attended the Eid’s namaz on Red Road, which itself is very significant,” she said.

Miss Banerjee said, “We will have to fight against all odds in order to live happily and peacefully. Those who are scared to fight die almost everyday but those who fight really make progress in life.”

“We have to fight against those, who are practicing divisive policies and isolation of people of a particular regional which is now prevalent in India,” she said addressing the mass. She also stated that two important ministers in her cabinet are Firad Hakim and Javed Khan and ADG (law and order) Javed Shamim are from the minority community.