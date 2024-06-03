Makers of faulty vehicle tracking devices could face penalty

Manufacturers of faulty vehicle location tracking devices could now be penalised for supplying such defective devices. The State Transport Department could take action against those VLTD manufacturers providing faulty devices to transport operators. The decision comes after many issues were reported with the VLTDs.

According to sources, instances of unnecessary alerts were observed by police at the Command and Control Centre. Many of the devices were found sending auto generated alerts or ‘motivated alerts.’ The non-filtering of the alerts at the initial level results in a deluge of such alerts being forwarded to the police for tracking erring vehicles. The factors are said to have resulted in compromising the effectiveness and speed of the system. Apart from this, incorrect contact numbers being fed into the device further leads to the dysfunctioning of the device.

Another problem being observed in the device is the unavailability of the realtime coordinates with police, causing problems with enabling SOS alerts. Police therefore, are often unable to respond on time. In addition, the response time against the alerts by the personnel at the Command and Control Centre or different regional centres was often found to be unduly long. According to sources, around 1.28 lakhs vehicles have been fitted with the device. Considering the issues, the VLTD manufacturers are to be asked to rectify their faulty devices at the earliest.

Advertisement