Vehicle location device row: Transporters get partial relief

After a relief on paying penalty and additional taxes, the operators of passenger transport in the state have got yet another breather from the state government. The installation of the vehicle location tracking device (VLTD) that was made a condition for availing the certificate of fitness by the state transport department, has been kept in abeyance, for now.

The decision was announced in a notification of the department, dated 3 January. Earlier, the department had made it mandatory to instal the VLTD and panic button in passenger carrying transport. Following growing demands from various operators’ bodies, the department had extended the deadline to 31 May, 2023 for the installation of the device.

But it was observed that a large number of operators were yet to avail the device, the installation of VLTD was being allowed till the renewal of fitness certificate. According to sources, under the system, an operator was allowed to instal the VLTD and panic button unless the validity of the CF. However, for renewal of the CF, a vehicle had to be fitted with the two devices for availing a renewed one.

Advertisement

On 28 December 2023, the department decided to allow the waiver of the penalty and additional tax on transport vehicles. However, the waiver could be availed only if paid by 29 February. About a week after the announcement, the department has now declared to keep the precondition in abeyance till 29 February. The decision, as cited by the department, has been taken to enable all categories of vehicles to avail of the waiver scheme.

The bus and minibus operators have hailed the decision claiming it to be a relief amid the ongoing financial crisis being faced by the sector.