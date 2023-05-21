Madhyamik results: 13 from RKM Vivekananda Vidyamandir figure in merit list

The Ramakrishna Mission schools in the state have done well in the Madhyamik results, declared on Friday. In encouraging news, 13 of the students from Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda Vidyamandir, Malda, secured places in the merit list of the Madhyamik exams.

Of the 108 students, who appeared for the Madhyamik Pariksha, 2023 from the school, Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda Vidyamandir, Malda, all of them passed in first division (60 per cent) while 103 obtained star marks (75 per cent), informed Swami Tyagarupanandaji, secretary, Ramakrishna Mission Ashrama, Malda.

Apart from Malda, other RKM schools shining bright are Purulia with six students, 12 from Narendrapur, two from Taki and one from Kamarpukur, figured in the merit list. The Malda school is 79 years old. It has a long tradition and a well-known school in the district and continues with the tradition of the mission as the headmaster is a member of RKM.

The secretary maharaj of Malda mission ashram said that the school, post-Corona, took care that the classes are regular and the students attend classes. The Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda Vidyamandir school conducts three exams – first term, second term and test for Class X in a calendar year. “Additionally, we took two more exams for the Madhyamik preparations with the question pattern similar to the Madhyamik exam.

Also, the present batch of students is very sincere. Of the 13 students, 10 have been with us since primary level,” said Swami Tyagarupanandaji. Another remarkable feature is that out of 13, seven of the school’s students are from minority community, which the secretary maharaj considers an achievement. “Malda has a big population of minority community and it finds a reflection in the mix of students.

This is following the principles of Sri Ramkrishna’s teachings of joto mot, toto poth (various opinions and many ways to reach god). It is a composite culture,” he added.

This batch of students also participated in the celebrations during the 75 years of Independence, which coincided with the 125 years of RKM, helping the students get a pan-India outlook and contributing to the overall development of the students, informed the secretary maharaj.

The school expects to also fare well in the Higher Secondary exams, results of which are due next week.