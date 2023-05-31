Like girls, toppers boys too will too get e-scooty in MP

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced on Wednesday that just like girls, now on the boys who top in higher secondary exams would also get an e-scooty from the state government.

Chouhan declared that 78,000 students of Class XII, who have scored 75 per cent or more marks in the final exams, would be given Rs 25,000 each to purchase laptops. He said there would be no hindrance in the path of achievers.

The CM was speaking at an interaction and felicitation ceremony organised for meritorious students of Classes X and XII, along with the youth of MP selected in the Civil Services (Main) examination 2022. He said MP should be proud that this year 53 youths of the state have succeeded in getting selected in the Civil Services examination.

He pointed out that in 2020 this number was 38, in 2021 it was 39 and now 53 youths have succeeded from MP.

The CM said daughters topped in higher secondary examination are already getting e-scooty. He announced that from now on the sons who top in higher secondary exam would also be given an e-scooty by the government.