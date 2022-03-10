Madan Mitra to undergo surgery

Trinamul Congress leader and MLA from Kamarhati Madan Mitra was admitted to the SSKM Hospital’s Institute of Otorhinolaryngology and Head & Neck Surgery Centre of Excellence on Tuesday night after he showed symptoms of ailments in his vocal cord.

This came within hours of chief minister and party chairperson Mamata Banerjee, without taking names, pulled him up for his alleged ‘active role’ prompting some dissident candidates to file nominations as independents against original ruling party contestants in the recently-held local civic body elections.

Sources in the SSKM Hospital said that a 10-member medical board, headed by Dr Arunava Sengupta, senior ENT surgeon and head of the institute, would perform a surgery on the former transport minister on Thursday. Several pathological and radiological investigations were conducted on him today. The team of experts, including cardiologist Dr Saroj Mandol, chest and general medicine doctors attended to him to see his health condition.

“A tumour has been spotted in his vocal cord and as a result of which he is feeling severe trouble with pain to speak. We have decided to perform the surgery tomorrow,” Dr Sengupta said.

According to a party worker close to him, said, “Dada is very upset after the chief minister, without mentioning his name, pulled him up at the Nazrul Mancha meet. He could not even attend the ongoing budget session in the assembly since Monday.”

Doctors are also concerned with other ailments of the former minister such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), diabetes and cardiac problems.