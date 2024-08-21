Luxury cars in display at SSKM Hospital to raise funds

Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research (IPGME&R) as well as SSKM Hospital allowed multinational brands for expensive luxurious cars exhibition in front of the Academic Building, triggering serious controversy particularly at the backdrop against when the horrific incident of rape and murder at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Sources in the SSKM Hospital, premier government institute for postgraduate medical education and research in the eastern region, said that a section of junior doctors like house staff, interns and undergraduate medical students, with green signal of the authorities who look after academic affairs in the IPGME&R have arranged the exhibition of luxurious cars worth around Rs 30 to Rs 35 lakh each on an open plot in front of the Academic Building in order to raise funds for their annual festival and academic programme.

Sources requesting anonymity said that the junior doctors and students have made arrangements inviting different multinational brands so that the latter can showcase their cars during the colourful exhibition for about 10 to 15 days.

The car manufacturing giants, aiming to get buyers like young doctors, mainly MBBS pass-outs and house staff, participate in the show inside the state’s sole medical research institute cum teaching hospital, sources added.

During the past 10 days, two separate exhibitions were held in front of the Academic Building, just opposite the Woodburn Ward.

Interestingly, the flex and banner were removed from the exhibition site around 11.30 am soon after this correspondent informed the matter to Prof (Dr) Monimoy Bandyopadhyay, director cum principal of the IPGME&R, who looks after the academic affairs seeking his comment. No car was also seen there on the spot.

“This is a fund-raising exercise by a section of junior doctors and medical students ahead of the fabulous annual festival scheduled next month. Some junior doctors in the beginning of their career buy expensive cars. There might be chances of security lapses inside the hospital, particularly after the R G Kar Hospital incident. Our director looks after all academic issues and he might be aware of the exhibition,” said a non-medical assistant superintendent of the hospital requesting anonymity.

Prof (Dr) Monimoy Bandyopadhyay was not available for comment when contacted. He neither responded to phone calls nor WhatsApp messages.

A junior doctor said, “We have requested the company to cancel the event and they have removed banners and flexes from the spot. We raise funds for our fest through such exhibitions.”