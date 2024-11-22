Lt. Gen. Yash Ahlawat takes over as GOC Brahmastra Corps

Lieutenant General Yash Ahlawat, yesterday took over the reins as General Officer Commanding of the north Bengal based elite Brahmastra Corps from Lieutenant General Rajeev Puri.

Lt Gen Ahlawat was commissioned into 7 Madras in December 1990. An alumnus of Indian Military Academy Dehradun, the General Officer has attended the command and staff course at Singapore, higher defence management course at College of Defence Management, Secunderabad and the national defence course at National Defence College, New Delhi during the course of his service.

In an illustrious career spanning over 34 years, the General Officer has served in varied roles in command and staff tenures encompassing all types of terrain and operational environment. His command assignments include command of 9 Madras (Travancore), brigade and divisional level formations along the Line of Control.

Advertisement

He has held important instructional and staff appointments at all levels including Defence Attache (DA) with High Commission of India in Malaysia and Brunei.

The General Officer held the key appointment of Major General General Staff (Operations) in Udhampur based Headquarters Northern Command before taking over as GOC Brahmastra Corps on Wednesday.