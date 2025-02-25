DGMO Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai reviews Border Security and infrastructure in Manipur

The Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) of the Indian Army, Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai, visited Manipur to assess the security situation along the Indo-Myanmar Border (IMB) and review the ongoing border infrastructure development projects in the state. The visit marked a significant effort to ensure operational readiness and enhance border management strategies.

During his two-day visit, Lieutenant General Ghai met with key officials, including Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, the State Security Advisor, the Chief Secretary of Manipur, and the Director General of Police of Manipur, according to a statement from the Ministry of Defence.

The discussions focused on operational preparedness, security dynamics along the IMB, and the overall security situation, particularly in the state’s fringe areas. The DGMO emphasised the need for a ‘whole of Government approach’ to address the challenges faced in the region.

Lieutenant General Ghai’s visit underscored the collaborative efforts between the Indian Army and state authorities to stabilise the security environment in Manipur. One of the main outcomes of the visit was the agreement on strengthening border management and boosting security infrastructure along the Indo-Myanmar border to foster greater stability in the region.

The visit highlighted the ongoing commitment of both military and state agencies to enhance the safety of the people of Manipur and the overall security landscape in the region.