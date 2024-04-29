Looking out for the birds and bees in heat wave season

In a bid to ensure that birds, squirrels, butterflies and bees get adequate access to drinking water amidst heat wave conditions, the Noapara Mahila Kalyan Samity in Birbhum has taken up a unique initiative to put up earthen pots filled with water on trees. The samity is located in Mayureshwar II block under Gulkuntha Gram Panchayat.

The samity has engaged the students of Gulutia Noapara Dr Kaligati Smriri Higher Secondary School who are helping to put up the earthen pots on the trees in areas surrounded by forest. Every day the pots are filled with water. The samity has requested the householders to keep water in pots so that birds can quench their thirst.

Mr Chandan Banerjee, one of the spokespersons for the samity said: “At a time when the average temperature in Birbhum is varying anything between 40 degrees and 43 degrees, the worst hit are the birds, bees, butterflies and squirrels. They often die because of thirst. The water bodies surrounding the forests where they live have become dry because of excessive heat leading to the shrinking of the sources of drinking water.

We are putting up the earthen pots on the trees so that the birds can quench their thirst and everyday we are refilling the pots. We have requested the householders to keep pots filled with water outside their houses to help the birds to quench their thirst.” He said as the schools are closed the students are enjoying the exercise and are helping put up the pots on trees. “ We can save the birds if the community comes forward and there is participation of all sections of people,” Mr Banerjee said.