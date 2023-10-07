Locals report on unfamiliar, suspicious items seen floating in Teesta, police issues notification

Locals have started reporting on any unfamiliar objects, suspicious items, crates, packages and even firearms seen floating in the river Teesta to the nearest police station following a notification from the Jalpaiguri police.

In a notification the police yesterday said: “In light of the severe flooding in Sikkim, certain military equipment including firearms and explosives were carried away by the river Teesta. We urge the public to be vigilant and report on any unfamiliar objects, any suspicious items and even firearms seen floating in the water to the nearest police station immediately.”

The administration took such decision after the death of a minor boy at Chapadanga village in Kranti under Jalpaiguri district yesterday.

He died when an explosive shell, which was collected by the curious locals from the river Teesta, exploded last afternoon. Five others were injured and two of them were serious.

The police have also asked them refrain from handling these items in any manner as they pose a potential risk of a dangerous explosion.

Army sources said that the people have started reporting on the matter to the police but they do not have any ideas about exact recovery of equipment swept away from flood hit Sikkim area.

The search for the missing Indian Army persons continues. Meanwhile Indian Army is providing assistance in terms of food, medical aid and extending communication facility to civilians and tourists stranded in North Sikkim, a senior Army officer said. According to him, the search for the missing Indian Army soldiers continues with the search focusing in the downstream in areas of Teesta Barrage.

At the site of incident at Burdang near Singtam, the army vehicles are being dug out and stores being recovered.

Additional resources in terms of teams of Tiranga Mountain Rescue (TMR), tracker dogs, special radars have been brought in, to assist in the search operations.

Meanwhile, Troops of TriShakti Corps Indian Army have been able to take account of 1471 tourists present the areas of Lachen/Chatten, Lachung and Chungthang.

With the weather improving on 6 October there may be a ray of hope for evacuation of stranded tourists by Helicopters.

Sources said the same is being planned jointly by the State Government, Indian Army and Indian Air Force.

Survey is being carried out by all agencies to assess the damage and plan restoration of road connectivity.

The road link between Singtam and Burdang has been restored with the clearing of a single lane for vehicular traffic.

According to a district official in Jalpaiguri, a total of 22 bodies including 15 male recovered from different areas mostly from Jalpaiguri district till 5 October.

Police have recovered body from Cooch Beher areas and even from Bangladesh with the help of Bangladesh Border Guard. Sources said only four of them have been identified.

On the other hand, following a prayer from the district police, Kalimpong district magistrate Balasubramanian T today imposed restriction over the movement of all types of vehicles from Rangpoo to 29th Mile via National Highway 10 from the day until further order.

Kalimpong DM has also suggested an alternative route for the movement of small and light vehicles from Rangpoo to Siliguri via Munsong and 17th Mile round the clock. Similarly, small vehicles will move from Melli Bridge via Chitrey -Kalimpong-Algarah-LavaGorubathan to Siliguri.

Heavy goods vehicles will move from Reshi-PedongAlgarah-Lava-Gorubathan to Siliguri. Alternative routes for heavy/ goods vehicles from Melli Bridge-ChitreyKalimpong town AlgarahLava-Garubathan between 21 hours and 6 hours only.

Similarly, Sikkim has also released present status of its road conditions and alternative routes connecting Rango and an alternative route via Mansung-Kalimpong -Lava since Rangpo to Siliguri route is blocked at Melli.