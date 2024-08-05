Lion Club organises blood donation camp

To address the pressing need for blood transfusions, a blood donation camp was held today at Hatiyadanga, organised by the Lions Club of Siliguri Pragati in collaboration with the Lions Club of Terai. President of the Lions Club of Siliguri Pragati, Lion Sujata Ghosh, announced that the camp successfully collected 25 units of blood.

She noted the enthusiastic participation of women alongside men in dona ting blood, expressing hope that this support will help mitigate future blood sho rtages. In addition to the blood donation drive, Ghosh highlighted the club’s permanent project at Hatiyadanga, which includes a tailoring center and a vending machine aimed at empowering women by promoting self-reliance.

As part of today’s initiatives, the club also provided 100 sanitary pads for the vending machine. The event underscored the community’s commitment to addressing both immediate healthcare needs and longterm socio-economic empowerment for women.

