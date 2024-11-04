A family’s dedication to blood donation

They are all ‘known negatives’, but in the most postive of ways. A family residing near the closed Jessop Refractory in Karangapara has been a beacon of hope for many, especially during Bhai Phonta, the Bengali festival celebrating the bond between brothers and sisters.

Known for their rare blood groups and unwavering commitment to blood donation, the Gurung family has been organising blood donation camps for over 27 years. The family members, who possess various rare blood groups like A-negative and O-negative, have been recognised for their selfless acts. Jishu Gurung, the current head of the family, has been honoured with the title of “Rakta Ratna” by the Durgapur Blood Donor’s Council for his consistent blood donations.

This year, on Bhai Phonta, the family once again organised a blood donation camp, inspiring their neighbors from the adjacent ABL factory slum to participate. A total of 42 individuals donated blood, making the day truly special. Sajal Bose, the secretary of the Donor’s Council, praised the Gurung family’s dedication to voluntary blood donation, stating that their selfless act inspires the entire community.

Advertisement