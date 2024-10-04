Train passengers present Cheshire Home inmates new clothes

Daily local train passengers of down 37824 Burdwan locals, inspired to serve people in distress, assembled and formed an organization: ‘We are family welfare society’.

The joint president of the organization, Somnath Ghosh, said, “During our local train journey, we come across people asking for money. Moved by their pathetic state, the idea struck us to form a social welfare organisation so that we can in a planned manner reach out to people in distress. We assembled to form We Are Family Welfare Society. We have carried out social welfare activities like blood donation camps for thalassemia-affected children. Books and stationaries were provided to poor students, clothes and cooked food were also provided to undernourished children. On Mahalaya, we reached out to the inmates of Cheshire Home in Serampore to hand over new clothes ahead of Durga Puja. Smile on the faces of the inmates, who are mostly physically challenged, is no less than a divine feeling.”

