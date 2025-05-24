Likely low pressure to bring rain from Tuesday: Met

A low-pressure area is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal around 27 May and is expected to intensify over the following days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said today.

The system is projected to move towards the northern Bay of Bengal, bringing heavy rainfall to parts of eastern India ahead of the monsoon’s official onset. The IMD has issued a heavy rain alert for 28 May in four districts of south Bengal — North and South 24-Parganas, and East and West Midnapore, due to the influence of the developing weather system. Intermittent thunderstorms and scattered showers have already been reported in several parts of the state as moisture-laden winds and rising humidity levels dominate the region. With the monsoon having already advanced into the Andaman and Nicobar Islands by mid-May, meteorologists expect it to reach Kerala by the end of the month—several days ahead of schedule.

The seasonal rains are also forecast to cover northeastern India within the next two to three days. “Given the current progression, the southwest monsoon is likely to arrive earlier than usual across much of the country,” a senior IMD official said. The IMD also warned of sporadic thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds at 30–50 km/h in most districts of South Bengal, including Kolkata.

Today, isolated heavy rainfall is forecast over Birbhum and Murshidabad districts, as well as parts of north Bengal. Despite overcast skies, high humidity and solar radiation have led to sweltering conditions across the region. Kolkata recorded a minimum temperature of 28°C today, while the maximum touched 31.8°C. Relative humidity levels ranged from 61 per cent to 95 per cent, contributing to widespread discomfort. The brewing low-pressure system is expected to bring a significant shift in the regional weather pattern, with coastal districts likely to bear the brunt of its impact from 28 May onwards.

Scattered thunderstorms with light to moderate rainfall are expected across all districts of north Bengal on Thursday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. While the likelihood of heavy rain remains low, gusty winds reaching speeds of 30 to 40 km/h may accompany the showers. Warm and humid conditions are also expected to persist across the region. Weather experts suggest that thunderstorm activity in north Bengal could increase next week as atmospheric instability builds across eastern India. Meteorologists say a significant shift in weather conditions could take place across several regions of India in the coming days. They have urged citizens to stay updated with regular weather bulletins and advisories.

The IMD has forecast heavy rainfall for Karnataka, Maharashtra, Kerala, Goa, and regions along the Western Ghats. The southern states are likely to experience intense pre-monsoon showers over the coming days. In contrast, a heatwave warning has been issued for parts of north and central India, including Rajasthan, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab. Odisha and Rajasthan are currently experiencing extreme heat and oppressive humidity, exacerbating discomfort among residents.