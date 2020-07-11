Three women, Sova Barman, 35, Champa Barman, 35, and Mandi Barman, 50, were killed and seven others injured when lightning struck them in Jagdishpur village under the Raiganj police station in North Dinajpur district this afternoon.

The injured are undergoing treatment in the Raiganj Medical College & Hospital, sources said. It is learnt that a team of around 30 workers were planting paddy in fields at around 4 pm, when rainfall, accompanied by thunder and lightning, lashed the area.

“All those working in the fields that time were seriously injured when lightning struck them and they were immediately taken to the Raiganj Medical College & Hospital, where three of them were declared dead,” a police officer at the Raiganj police station said today.