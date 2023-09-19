Lens on two-wheelers used for commercial work

Mulling over plans to regularise the non-transport two-wheelers being used for commercial activities, the state transport department is considering bringing out fresh guidelines for such operators.

The decision comes after the department observed that several non-transport two-wheelers in the city are being used for commercial activities without even obtain- ing a proper registration or the required documentation.

This is resulting not only in losses of revenue to the department but also posing threats to safety to passengers, goods or even food.

It is also causing difficulties for the department in preparing a database of such vehicles and thereby bringing challenges in better supervision. Considering the situation, a meeting between the department officials and the stakeholder including the bike taxi and online food delivery aggregators, was held last week.

The department has urged all the stakeholders to submit their recommendations that could be considered in the set of guidelines for such operators. The transport department has also set a date for the submission of the recommendations on 30 September.