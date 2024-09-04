Left Front demands resignation of health minister and city top cop

The Left Front today called for a massive protest rally demanding the resignation of state health minister and the Kolkata police commissioner.

A scuffle broke out between police and left supporters when the latter pushed the barricade near Shyambazar. Later, left supporters staged sit-in there. Left Front chairman Biman Basu, Sujan Chakraborty, Surjya Kanta Mishra and Minakshi Mukherjee were present. Left Front leaders said despite the state administration attempting to cover up, Sandip Ghosh has finally been arrested in a financial corruption case.

CPM central committee member Sujan Chakraborty, reacting to Ghosh’s arrest, stated that justice must be served in the murder and rape cases as well. He questioned why no action was taken in the financial corruption case over the past year and who was responsible for covering it up. Chakraborty demanded answers from the chief minister, asking why no investigation was conducted despite notifying various agencies, including vigilance. It has been reported that former R G Kar Hospital deputy superintendent Akhtar Ali provided evidence of corruption to the CBI. Ali had previously raised allegations of corruption by Sandip Ghosh and his associates in every aspect of R G Kar Hospital, even expressing his frustration to the media about not receiving justice despite informing the administration.

Chakraborty emphasized that while Sandip Ghosh has been arrested for financial corruption, the entire state is demanding justice for the crimes of rape and murder. He accused Ghosh and his team of tampering with evidence with the support of the state administration and stressed that justice will not be served until all culprits, including those at the top, are arrested. The fight for justice will continue.

“We have lost our only daughter. She gave her life. The deep-rooted corruption and rotten core within this healthcare system will all be exposed,” said the mother of the trainee doctor, who was killed at R G Kar Hospital. “It won’t suffice to just arrest Sandip Ghosh; those behind him must also be arrested.” Sujan said.

He added, “We need to find out under whose protection Sandip Ghosh operated this nexus. Kolkata police commissioner Vineet Goyal must also be interrogated. We need to know why and under whose orders the Kolkata Police was so eager to destroy evidence. We must also find out under whose orders the body was hastily cremated.”