Leader of Opposition sees conspiracy to rig poll counting

Leader of Opposition in state Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday morning charged that there was a conspiracy by the ruling Trinamul Congress to ‘rig’ the process of counting of votes cast in the Lok Sabha elections using the state police machinery. “I have received credible information from a reliable source of mine that, Shri Avvaru Rabindranath (IPS); DIG (Security); Directorate of Security, held a meeting at the Kolkata Office and issued a direction that; 1 Officer & 2 Constables of the Directorate would be present at every Counting Centers in Civil Dress,” Mr Adhikari tweeted.

He said that as per guideline of the Election Commission of India that police can’t go beyond the three tier cordoning system at the Counting Centre. “Mr. Rabindranath, I know that you are in charge of Mamata Banerjee’s security and at her behest you were present at Sandeshkhali yesterday to disturb the Polling Process. As per the guidelines laid down by the Election Commission of India, the State Police can’t go beyond the first cordon of the three tier cordoning system at the Counting Centers,” he tweeted. He also urged the ECI to ensure that police entry is prevented at the counting stations. “@ECISVEEP & @CEOWestBengal should be vigilant and ensure that all the protocols are followed to prevent the entry of unauthorized persons in the Counting Centers. The TMC Party can go to any length to disrupt the Counting process,” he further tweeted.

He also sent a letter to the Union Home Minister regarding this matter. Mr Adhikari raised his voice yesterday about violence by the ruling Trinamul Congress in Sandeshkhali of Basirhat Lok Sabha constituency. He claimed that ‘Chatti Para’ (sandal clad) police roamed the area throughout the night. He also complained that Mamata Banerjee is making a ‘last effort’ to win Sandeshkhali in the last phase. Meanwhile, the saffron party approached the Election Commission of India demanding re-polling in more than 400 booths of Diamond Harbor Parliamentary constituency and 12 booths of Mathurapur constituency. The BJP claims that polling in those booths was not done transparently. “In many booths, printed ballots were freely given. Fake votes were also cast in many booths. CCTV cameras have been tampered with in some booths. And that is why the BJP approached the commission demanding re-election in those booths. Even in several booths white tape was pasted over my name,” said Abhijit Das, Diamond Harbor MP candidate for the BJP.

