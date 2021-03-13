The Left Front has released its draft election manifesto with special focus on education, employment, farmer policies and health amidst a host of other promises related to the development of West Bengal.

Bengal has been witnessing a series of protest rallies on various grounds among which education sector has grabbed the limelight, especially after a year of Covid lockdown.

The Left youth federations clashed with the police during their Nabanna march over rights to proper education and employment. A youth activist Maidul Middah had lost his life in the clash that ensued at SN Banerjee Road on that fateful day.

The Left Front manifesto mentions that at least 20 per cent of the state budget will be allocated for education which must be made compulsory till class 8. It promised state government will take initiatives to curb abnormal fee hike in private schools.

Number of educational institutions and teachers will be increased. Government grants will be allotted to registered madrassas among other promises. Employment will be one of the prime objectives including recruitment in vacant government posts while teachers’ recruitment in primary and higher secondary level will be held as per rules.

New employment opportunities will be created and 100 days’ work will be increased to 150 days with enhanced pay. Special state government cell will be created to address GST concerns of small-scale businesses.

As part of farmer policy, those that have lost their lands due to eviction will be given back their rights pertaining to their lands while the agriculture output will be made more profitable.

A minimum support price (MSP) will be set and crops like potatoes will be brought within the ambit of this MSP. In the health sector, which had allegedly collapsed in Bengal in the wake of the Covid pandemic, the Left Front has promised that state government will take all responsibility of public health and efforts will be made to check infant mortality rate.

Special attention will be given to programmes pertaining to prevention of pandemic diseases while all health workers will be given proper protection.

The Left Front government which had to exit from power in Bengal due to Nandigram and Singur land acquisition protests has this time promised that land acquisition for industries will only be made through agreement with land owners and keeping in mind the environmental concerns.

Families of the acquired land will have to be compensated. Atleast one family member will be offered a job when the industry comes up on the land concerned.