Kultali rape-murder case: Mamata expresses satisfaction over speedy conviction

Baruipur Court today sentenced the alleged rape and murder accused, who was convicted by the judge of Baruipur POCSO court on Thursday, was today sentenced to death.

The verdict came within 62 days of the crime, which left the chief minister, Mamata Banerjee ecstatic, saying that the ruling was “unprecedented” in the history of the state.

As soon as the order became public, an elated chief minister took to X-handle and lavished praise on the state police. In a post on her X-handle Miss Banerjee wrote: “The accused in the case involving the brutal rape and murder of a minor girl in Joynagar on 4.10.24 has been sentenced to death today by the POCSO court at Baruipur just within 62 days of the ghastly incident. Conviction and capital punishment in such a case in just over two months is unprecedented in the history of the state. I congratulate the state police and all those involved in the prosecution process for this outstanding achievement. The govt has zero tolerance towards offences against women and will continue to ensure that justice is neither delayed nor denied”.

The state police too in a post on its X-handle claimed: “Justice for Joynagar”.

Earlier today, justice Subarta Chatterjee of Baruipur Additional District Judges Court today sent the accused, Mustakin Sardar, to the gallows and also announced compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the family of the deceased.

After the ruling, public prosecutor Bibhas Chatterjee told reporters that it was a heinous crime and the rarest of the rare case for which we demanded death sentence and the court upheld our argument.

The key to success of this case, claimed Mr Chatterjee was that the DNA profile of the assailant and the victim had matched.

Today’s development came within two months of the crime allegedly committed on 4 October because the minor went missing on that day . The body had been recovered at night on the same day . The accused had been arrested the next day on 5 October.

On 7 October, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed. The charge sheet in the case had been filed in 25 days, on 30 October.

According to police, on 4 October, the minor, who was returning home from tuition, went missing. A search was undertaken by the family members of the deceased. The family members lodged a missing persons diary. At night on the same day the body of the minor was recovered from a desolate place near a waterbody.

The accused Mustakin Sardar was arrested the next day on 5 October.

A preliminary murder case had been initiated based on the complaint. On 30 October, a charge sheet was filed in the case. About 36 persons were examined as witnesses in the case.