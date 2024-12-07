Kultali rape-murder: Abhishek welcomes court verdict

Trinamul Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee congratulated the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Court at Baruipur that announced capital punished to the accused, who murdered and raped a minor girl in Kultali.

The Court announced the judgment within 62 days after the incident took place at Joynagar.

Mr Banerjee in his X-handle wrote: “In cases of sexual offences, justice should be swift and severe. Today, the POCSO court at Baruipur sentenced the accused in the horrific rape and murder of a minor girl in Joynagar to death, delivering the verdict within an unprecedented 62 days.”

He further wrote: “I extend my gratitude to the @WBPolice, particularly the SIT, led by SP Palash Dhali for their extraordinary work in filing the charge sheet in a record 25 days. The next big step of the Aparajita anti-rape bill because strong legislation in the only way to create a deterrent against such atrocities.”

It may be recalled that after the rape and murder of a doctor at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital took place on 9 August, Mr Banerjee had raised his voice and said that only stringent law can stop the social evil and justice should be swift and severe. He said over and again that the police take several years to file a charge sheet and there is inordinate delay in getting a judgment because of the lengthy procedure in the court.

The state government had passed a bill, Aparajita bill for safety and security of women and stringent punishment to the offenders. The West Bengal Legislative Assembly has cleared the bill which is awaiting assent of the President. Trinamul Mahila Congress will write to the President seeking her appointment. On getting the appointment, a 15-member delegation, comprising Trinamul Congress women MPs and MLAs will meet her in Delhi.

Meanwhile, 12 healthcare establishments have come forward, where patients suffering from any disease will be referred to under the Sebaashray initiative taken by Mr Banerjee. Under the initiative, 23 lakh people, residents of the seven Assembly constituencies under Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha seat, will be benefitted.

The healthcare establishments that will admit the patients, who will be referred by the doctors, include Chittaranjan National Medical College and Hospital, RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Bangur Institute of Neurology, Diamond Harbour Medical College and Hospital among others.