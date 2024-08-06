Kolkata to receive more intense rainfal

With another system brewing up over south Bengal, the city of joy could get drenched tomorrow. The Regional Meteorological Centre at Alipore has predicted more intense rainfall for Kolkata tomorrow. Parts of north and south Bengal were getting drenched due to two meteorological features until today. The first one, a depression over northeast Rajasthan and adjoining northwest Madhya Pradesh about 40 km south-southwest of Jaipur, 100 km east of Ajmer, 130 km south-southeast of Sikar, and 280 km southeast of Bikaner in Rajasthan, was one of the prime factors triggering rains in the region. The system is expected to weaken further into a wellmarked low-pressure area during the next 12 hours.

Another system, which is a monsoon trough line passing through Phalodi with the centre of the depression over northeast Rajasthan and neighbourhoods, Churk, Purulia, Digha and southeast wards to east central Bay of Bengal thereafter, brought significant rainfall in both South Bengal, including Kolkata, and north Bengal. Under the influence of the two systems, a ‘yellow alert’ of thunderstorms with lightning over Kolkata, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Nadia, Birbhum, Murshidabad, West Burdwan districts was also issued for today. For tomorrow, the weather scientists have issued an alert for heavy rainfall in the districts of East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Bankura, Purulia and West Burdwan. Even though Kolkata is not included in the spectrum of the yellow alert region, the city is expected to get more rainfall than today. According to weather department officials, heavy showers are expected to drench parts of south Bengal, mainly the western districts.

The heavy downpour, as informed by the RMC, is anticipated to be triggered by a new system that could either develop into a trough line or even a cyclonic circulation tomorrow. As predicted by the weather scientists, Kolkata and other districts of south Bengal are expected to get light to moderate rainfall until 11 August. The districts of north Bengal that have been issued an orange warning have also been alerted for landslides in hilly areas in the districts of Darjeeling and Kalimpong. Apart from this, the weather department has also issued alerts for rises in water levels in rivers like Teesta, Jaldhaka, Sankosh and Torsa.

Advertisement