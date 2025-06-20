Kolkata shines for pride month

Dictator’s template
A few decades back, a decreasing number of countries were given taints of autocracies and dictatorship (even though many were under undemocratic monarchies).
This Pride Month, The LaLiT Great Eastern Kolkata is rewriting the rules of celebration. Kicking off on 31 May with a pride parade and flag hoisting ceremony, the hotel transforms into a vibrant haven of joy, acceptance, and inclusivity all through June.
This Pride Month, The LaLiT Great Eastern Kolkata is rewriting the rules of celebration. Kicking off on 31 May with a pride parade and flag hoisting ceremony, the hotel transforms into a vibrant haven of joy, acceptance, and inclusivity all through June. The much-anticipated “Bollywood Banger: Pride Edition”—a dazzling grand finale that promises to be Eastern India’s largest and boldest LGBTQ++ event.
A Brunch With Pride, and a Twist! Every Sunday, from 12.30 p.m. to 3.30 p.m. at Alfresco All Day Dining, indulge in the Pride Brunch with a surprise—a flamboyant fusion of food, flair, and fun, priced at just Rs 2,200 plus taxes. Chef Sunayan Pramanik curates a menu that celebrates love in all its global flavours — from the Manhattan’s Pride Charcuterie Platter to the Chocolate UnityTtorte. Expect interactive art, delightful surprises, and infectious energy with every bite.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement