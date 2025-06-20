Logo

# Bengal

Kolkata shines for pride month

This Pride Month, The LaLiT Great Eastern Kolkata is rewriting the rules of celebration. Kicking off on 31 May with a pride parade and flag hoisting ceremony, the hotel transforms into a vibrant haven of joy, acceptance, and inclusivity all through June.

SNS | Kolkata | June 20, 2025 9:38 am

The LaLiT Great Eastern Kolkata

This Pride Month, The LaLiT Great Eastern Kolkata is rewriting the rules of celebration. Kicking off on 31 May with a pride parade and flag hoisting ceremony, the hotel transforms into a vibrant haven of joy, acceptance, and inclusivity all through June. The much-anticipated “Bollywood Banger: Pride Edition”—a dazzling grand finale that promises to be Eastern India’s largest and boldest LGBTQ++ event.

A Brunch With Pride, and a Twist! Every Sunday, from 12.30 p.m. to 3.30 p.m. at Alfresco All Day Dining, indulge in the Pride Brunch with a surprise—a flamboyant fusion of food, flair, and fun, priced at just Rs 2,200 plus taxes. Chef Sunayan Pramanik curates a menu that celebrates love in all its global flavours — from the Manhattan’s Pride Charcuterie Platter to the Chocolate UnityTtorte. Expect interactive art, delightful surprises, and infectious energy with every bite.

