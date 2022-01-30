Kolkata Port to take up green initiatives under ‘Marine Vision’

As part of ‘green initiatives at Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port (SMP), Kolkata, under ‘Maritime India Vision 2030’, the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal today held a meeting with the port’s stakeholders, asking them to monitor to ongoing progress in implementation of about 68 initiatives.

The port’s spokesperson shared that a total of 143 initiatives were conceived for the Kolkata Port under the Green Port initiative, out of which 68 relate to the green maritime sector. These include extensive analysis of the current situation in Haldia and Kolkata Dock Systems (KDS) and recommendations to improve air quality, energy, waste management, etc.

The port has also made shore power supply to vessels available in 13 berths and for river cruise vessels, at the Indenture Memorial Jetty operational. Moreover, at the Liquid Natural Gas terminal, concession was given to H-Energy for LNG at Kukrahati, which will enable LNG bunkering in future while a water harvesting system has been implemented at various offices/ complexes of the Kolkata Dock System (KDS). A 160 kW roof-top solar panel was installed in KDS and a one MW solar power plant was commissioned at Haldia Dock Complex(HDC).

A detailed GIS study on green belt area development is currently ongoing while wind barrier installations are planned in HDC. The port authorities informed that IoT sensors were provided in tugs for monitoring of vessel movement and fuel consumption which is aimed at reducing fuel use. A mangrove forest at Nayachar Island was developed. An urban forest is being developed on a 19-acre plot of land in Dhobiatalao in KDS.

The Kolkata Port authorities are meanwhile aiming to implement the following by 2030:- a 20,000 sqm. shed installation with rooftop solar plant by December 2022 at KDS. At Shalukkhali, a portion of Jellingham project land under the port will be utilised for solar power generation. Explore the possibility of deploying hybrid engines diesel/battery operated for tug boats and other small crafts, harnessing the tidal and wave energy for power generation, collaborate with dredging partners to identify and build port wise strategy and roadmap for recycling and reuse of dredged material among other initiatives.