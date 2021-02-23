The Syama Prasad Mookherjee Port Trust (SPMPT), Kolkata, has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Bengal Concession Private Ltd- a subsidiary of Hirnandani group of companies- for building a jetty based LNG terminal at Kukrahati at East Midnapore at a cost of Rs 3900 crores.

The Kolkata Port spokesperson shared that the MoU was signed as part of the 2nd edition of Maritime India Summit(MIS) scheduled to be held in March. A jetty based LNG terminal at Kukrahati along the River Hooghly at East Midnapore will be built for storage and re-gasification of Liquefied Natural Gas with a maximum capacity of 5MMTPA.

The total project cost is about 3900 crores with an economic value of about 6000 crores and will provide about 250 direct employment and another 750 indirect employment. The MoU has been signed between Vinit Kumar, Chairman, SPMPT and Darshan Hirnandani, CEO, Bengal Concession Private Ltd.

It was further learnt that environmental clearance had already been obtained for the project and SMP, Kolkata has given the NOC with mutually agreed terms and conditions. The project is coming up on about 38 acres of land acquired from HDA.

However the waterfront area comes under the jurisdiction of SMP, Kolkata. Apart from onshore LNG storage and re-gasification terminal the project also provides 125 km. long pipeline from Kukrahati to Itinda in Bangladesh and 225 km. long pipe line from Kanaichatta to Shrirampur.

Also 20 LCNG stations will be commissioned in West Bengal under this project. Once commissioned in July 2024, LNG which is a clean fuel can be used as bunker fuel for ships and barges in the Hooghly River. Also it will cater to the requirements of West Bengal and nearby states.