Kolkata Port, with India Post, initiates drive to biometrically verify its pensioners

As part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata, in coordination with India Post had initiated a drive to biometrically verify the Kolkata Dock System pensioners and family pensioners through ‘Digital Life Certificates’ (DLC).

The port authorities said that more than 9000 pensioners have got registered under ‘Digital Life Certificate’ through an easy and hassle-free process. Initially, a camp was organised in February-March at the port’s guesthouse and at the GPO. For the left-out pensioners, camps are re-organised at various post offices in Kolkata in addition to camps in Howrah, Hooghly, Burdwan and Midnapore.

In the first week of camp from 13 September to 18 September, at Behala, Parnasree Pally, Barisha, Kidderpore, Garden Reach and Howrah, overwhelming responses from pensioners were apparent and more than 600 DLC registrations were reported.

For the ease of pensioners, DLC was carried out on wheels where the pensioners drove near the designated post offices in car, taxis, autos or rickshaws and got their registration done while remaining seated in the vehicle.

The bed-ridden patients were attended by postmen at their residences at their request and generated the DLC. The camp will continue in various post offices till 30th September 2021. Starting from 20 to 23 September, pensioners can visit at Kankurgachi, Santoshpur, Baruipur and Alipore post office, and from 21 to 23 September 2021 camps will be held at Rabindra Bhawan, Hooghly.

Camps will be held between 24 and 25th September at Behrampore, Budge Budge and Tamluk post offices. Burdwan will have camp on 27 and 28th September and on 28 and 29th September at Midnapore post office. From 27 to 30th September camps will be held at Belghoria, Barrackpore, Tollygunge and Yogayog Bhawan post office.

Pensioners can also approach GPO for DLC on any working day till 30th September, the port authorities announced. The biometric verification of port pensioners through Jeevan Pramaan site is essential for uninterrupted pension and arrear due, if any. Vinit Kumar, chairman, SMP, Kolkata thanked all the stakeholders for their excellent coordination.