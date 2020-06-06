The gradual restoration of normalcy in the city has brought new rays of hopes for the Kolkata Metro Rail authorities who are preparing for the much awaited inspection of Phoolbagan stretch by the commissioner of railway safety any time this month from the next week onwards.

The Phoolbagan extension has earlier undergone intense preparations in the month of February for inspection by the Commisioner of Railway Safety (CRS). However, as the city is limping back to its regular routine and hopes of resumption of passenger services are high, the metro authorities are gearing up for the inspection which is expected to take place this month.

“If everything goes according to the plan and the nod from the CRS is received, the inauguration could be expected in the month of August,” said an official of the city’s metro.

“If the clearance is received fast, two months’ time will be further required for commencement of the commercial services,” added the official.

Along with the preparations for the inspection, the metro railway is also set for restarting commercial runs as soon as it gets a go-ahead from the central authorities. According to sources, once the services resume, passengers will be encouraged to use smart cards. Passengers’ influx will also be controlled right at the entrance gates of Kolkata’s metro stations.

Meanwhile, the excavation of tunnel of the Noapara – Airport metro extension project has also been started. Base concrete of grade M-20 for the bottom slab of the tunnel has been completed recently while casting of the top slab is also under progress. According to the metro railway officials, the implementing agency of the project has completed the casting of five numbers of PSC 1 girder of 20-22 metre span during the lockdown period.