Kolkata launched the virtual Partition Museum

Independence of India came at a high cost with the Partition. So freedom and
partition are both synonymous to India’s Independence. It can better be
described as two sides of the same coin. Rejoicing on the freedom would be injustice without mourning on the adverse effects brought in by the partition.
The border of partition destroyed hundreds of families, claimed thousands of
lives and the horror and bloodshed resonates even today in the minds of the
countrymen. In order to memorialise the history and horror of partition on this
75 th year, Kolkata witnessed a virtual partition museum.
The Kolkata Partition Museum Trust (KPMT) launched a virtual partition
museum to commemorate the 75 th year of India’s partition. This is a
collaborative project of KPMT and Architecture Urbanism Research, an
architecture firm headed by the Indian architect Aurgho Jyoti.
The Kolkata Partition Museum Project was conceived by Rituparna Roy in the
year 2016 getting inspired by the Holocaust Memorials of Berlin. The virtual
partition museum is the brain child of Aurgho Jyoti, who collaborated with
Rituparna Roy and the multi disciplinary team to make the project a success.
The virtual partition museum has three significant components- Event
galleries, Oral History Project and a Virtual Art Gallery. It has virtual audio
visual, archival and literary sections and is open for free public access.
The horrific and traumatic aftermaths of partition has been inscribed in every
pages of history. There have also been numerous representations in the form
of art and literature. But public memorialisation of partition will happen
through this Kolkata partition museum.