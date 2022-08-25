Kolkata launched the virtual Partition Museum

Independence of India came at a high cost with the Partition. So freedom and

partition are both synonymous to India’s Independence. It can better be

described as two sides of the same coin. Rejoicing on the freedom would be injustice without mourning on the adverse effects brought in by the partition.

The border of partition destroyed hundreds of families, claimed thousands of

lives and the horror and bloodshed resonates even today in the minds of the

countrymen. In order to memorialise the history and horror of partition on this

75 th year, Kolkata witnessed a virtual partition museum.

The Kolkata Partition Museum Trust (KPMT) launched a virtual partition

museum to commemorate the 75 th year of India’s partition. This is a

collaborative project of KPMT and Architecture Urbanism Research, an

architecture firm headed by the Indian architect Aurgho Jyoti.

The Kolkata Partition Museum Project was conceived by Rituparna Roy in the

year 2016 getting inspired by the Holocaust Memorials of Berlin. The virtual

partition museum is the brain child of Aurgho Jyoti, who collaborated with

Rituparna Roy and the multi disciplinary team to make the project a success.

The virtual partition museum has three significant components- Event

galleries, Oral History Project and a Virtual Art Gallery. It has virtual audio

visual, archival and literary sections and is open for free public access.

The horrific and traumatic aftermaths of partition has been inscribed in every

pages of history. There have also been numerous representations in the form

of art and literature. But public memorialisation of partition will happen

through this Kolkata partition museum.