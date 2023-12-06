Kolkata has been declared safest in India for third consecutive year

Kolkata emerged as the safest city in India for the third consecutive year, recording the least number of cognisable offences per lakh population among metropolises, a report published by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) said. The eastern metropolis, which reported 86.5 cases of cognisable offences per lakh people in 2022, was followed by Pune (280.7) and Hyderabad (299.2), the NCRB data stated.

Cognisable crimes are those for which cases are registered under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and SLL (Special and Local Laws). According to the NCRB report, Kolkata had registered 103.4 cases of cognisable crimes per lakh people in 2021, which dropped to 86.5 this year.

Advertisement