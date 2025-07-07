Kolkata FF Lottery Results for July 7, 2025 OUT: Check all eight round Fatafat outcomes!

In Kolkata, where every street has a story and every chai stall sparks a debate, there’s one quiet tradition that blends luck, hope, and a daily dose of suspense, Kolkata Fatafat. It’s not just a lottery; for thousands, it’s a ritual. And on this Monday, July 7, 2025, Kolkata Fatafat game played on, pulling in eyes, hearts, and calculations from across the city.

Eight rounds. Eight sets of numbers. One city watching closely.

Unlike traditional lotteries that stretch the wait across days or weeks, Kolkata Fatafat is fast and relentless.

The game starts in the morning and runs till evening, drawing players in round after round. Each round declares a three-digit number, followed by a single digit, a result of a fixed formula, that determines the outcome.

Here are the officially released Kolkata Fatafat Results for July 7, 2025:

First round: 130-4

Second round: 359-7

Third round: 590-4

Fourth round:

Fifth round:

Sixth round:

Seventh round:

Eighth round:

Whether you won or not, the city’s relationship with this game remains unchanged. It is always part thrill, part tradition.

It’s not unusual to see small gatherings form around mobile screens or newspaper sheets, people analyzing patterns, recalling old wins, or simply enjoying the shared excitement.

Kolkata Fatafat is also one of the few number-based betting games legally allowed in West Bengal. And while countless third-party apps and websites try to deliver results, regular players know better, the most accurate and timely updates come straight from the official source: kolkataff (dot) in (kolkataff.in).

For now, as the day winds down and winners quietly celebrate, others turn their eyes to tomorrow.

Because in this game, there’s always another chance, another number, and another shot at fortune.