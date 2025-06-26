Kolkata FF Lottery Results for June 26, 2025 OUT: Check all eight round Fatafat outcomes!

Every morning, as the city of Kolkata comes to life with its buzzing trams, street-side tea stalls, and newspaper vendors, there’s another ritual quietly underway. It’s called Kolkata Fatafat, and for many, it’s more than just a gamble, and today on June 26, 2025, the results are out once again.

With eight rounds spread across the day, this fast-paced lottery isn’t just about winning or losing. It’s about the thrill of trying, the habit of hoping, and the sheer unpredictability that keeps everyone coming back for more.

Kolkata Fatafat Results for June 26, 2025:

First round: 349-6

Second round: 159-5

Third round: 800-8

Fourth round: 249-5

Fifth round: 348-5

Sixth round: 559-9

Seventh round:

Eighth round:

Unlike traditional lotteries that build anticipation over weeks or months, Kolkata Fatafat is immediate. It’s one of the few legal number-based betting games in West Bengal.

Eight rounds happen daily, starting from morning and continuing until evening, making it possible for participants to try their luck multiple times in one day.

In each round, a three-digit number is declared, followed by a single-digit outcome derived from a fixed formula. The pace, the repetition, and the sense of personal strategy set this game apart from slower, more conventional lotteries.

The only reliable way to stay updated is to use the official website: kolkataff (dot) in.

Many unofficial apps and social media pages may offer updates, but they are often in delay or inaccurate.