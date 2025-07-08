Today’s Kolkata Lottery Results released online | Check Kolkata FF all eight round results!

Kolkata FF or Fatafat Lottery, one of the most followed number-based betting games in West Bengal, has announced its full set of results for July 8, 2025 on the official website.

The daily game continues to draw the attention of thousands across the city who take part round after round, hoping to hit the right combination.

Played across eight rounds every day, Kolkata Fatafat is a legal and regulated lottery system in the state. It stands out for its fast pace and multiple daily chances.

Each round involves a three-digit number, followed by a single-digit result derived using a fixed formula. Participants place their bets based on what they believe the next result will be.

The rounds start early in the day and continue till evening, offering eight opportunities to try your luck.

Here are the official Kolkata Fatafat results 2025 for Tuesday, July 8, 2025:

First round: 280-0.

Second round: 679-2.

Third round: 349-6.

Fourth round: 130-4.

Fifth round: 335-1.

Sixth round:

Seventh round:

Eighth round:

Participants are advised to check the results only through the official website, kolkataff (dot) in.

Although several unofficial mobile apps and social media channels claim to post timely updates, they often share incorrect or delayed information. For accurate and real-time results, the official portal remains the most reliable source.

Unlike traditional weekly lotteries, Kolkata Fatafat has created a unique place for itself because of its fast turnaround and consistent engagement.

People from different walks of life, including workers, shopkeepers, and homemakers, follow the game closely. For many, it’s not just about winning but also the excitement of guessing the outcome correctly.

It’s also important to note that while the game is legal in West Bengal, players should always stay within their financial limits.

It is meant to be a form of entertainment, and overplaying or betting money one can’t afford to lose can quickly turn it into a problem.