As another humid Friday dawned in Kolkata, thousands of eyes turned to a different kind of morning ritual. Welcome to Kolkata Fatafat, where every round is a fresh start, every result a gamble, and every number a potential game-changer, and today, June 27, 2025, was no different.

As always, the much-anticipated results of the Kolkata Fatafat lottery began rolling out from early morning, drawing a steady crowd of players, onlookers, and hopeful punters who live by the rhythm of these daily draws.

Advertisement

Kolkata Fatafat results so far for June 27, 2025:

First round: 490-3

Advertisement

Second round: 380-1

Third round: 137-1

Fourth round: 566-7

Fifth round:

Sixth round:

Seventh round:

Eighth round:

Played only within city limits and legal under West Bengal’s gambling laws, this fast-paced betting game has evolved into a cultural phenomenon.

With eight rounds a day, it offers more than just the chance to win money. It offers an experience, a test of instinct, and, for some, a fleeting escape from everyday routines.

Each round presents a set of three-digit numbers and a single-digit result, calculated using a specific formula.

But for most players, it’s less about the math and more about pattern recognition, habit, superstition, and a bit of gut feeling.

Local markets, tea stalls, and betting counters stay animated during the reveal of each result. Conversations are filled with predictions, last-day comparisons, and whispered strategies.

For many, the draw of the game is not just in winning, but in playing, predicting, and feeling a part of something fast, familiar, and distinctly Kolkata.

With the growing popularity of Kolkata Fatafat, several unofficial platforms try to ride the wave, but regulars know better. The only trustworthy source for timely and accurate results is the official website: kolkataff (dot) in.

While mobile apps and social media pages might post the numbers, they are often delayed or prone to errors. For a game that moves quickly and draws high stakes, accuracy is everything.