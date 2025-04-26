Kolkata Fatafat April 26 results! Check your luck here!

The anticipation meter is running high as the Kolkata Fatafat results continue to perplex the people of the city. As players try their luck with their strategy and intuition, the results of April 26 are making their way.

The numbers are coming in, and the adrenaline rush peaks as players wait to know their fates. With celebration and disappointment hitting people alike, here is a round-up of the results of Kolkata Fatafat April 26 as of now:

Advertisement

Kolkata Fatafat Results for April 26:

1st Round: 146-1

Advertisement

2nd Round: 157-3

3rd Round: 480-2

4th Round: 570-2

5th Round:

6th Round:

7th Round:

8th Round:

The format of the game:

Kolkata Fatafat is a lottery game in which players have to pick a set of numbers. These usually range from 00 to 99. The winning numbers are drawn randomly, and players win prizes based on their selected numbers. The prize money is a fixed amount. The format has several draws/ ‘bazis’ throughout the day. These draws usually take place in the morning, afternoon, and evening.

For the people of Kolkata, the lottery is more than just a game for fun. It is a cultural phenomenon and a family tradition in various houses of the city. Due to its quick nature, offering instant results, the game is a popular activity among the locals. It is said that the game is based on the popular Matka, which made way into the Indian subcontinent in the 1960s. Every player uses their tactic for the game. These range from numerology, calculation, intuition, or just luck. Several players also track past trends to come to their choices.

Meanwhile, players should treat the game as a source of entertainment and not income. Lottery and bets can be highly addictive, so players are advised to bet with caution and discretion. Additionally, players should only rely on authentic sources for details and results.

To keep track of the day’s wins, players can check official websites that update results in a transparent and fair manner. These include websites like: kolkataff (dot) tv and kolkataff (dot) in.