Kolkata book fair to see 1000 stalls

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will inaugurate the 48th International Kolkata Book Fair (IKBF) on 28 January, 2025.

It will be held at the Boimela Prangan in Salt Lake. The focal theme country is Germany.

There will be around 1,000 stalls. Unlike in the past there will be no halls where the publishers of the English language literature used to put up stalls. There will be a designated premier area for the publishers of English language. The Booksellers and Publishers Guild has reduced the rent of the stalls that will be put up by the publishers of English language. The entry to IKBF will be free.

On 4 February, Senior Citizen’s Day titled Chiro Tarun will be observed. An interview between a senior author, a senior publisher and a senior reader will be held on that day.

There will be nine entry and exit gates at the IKBF. Children’s Day will be observed on 2 February.

There will be nine gates out of which two will be named after Goethe and Max Muller. The centenary of Narayan Sanyal, Salil Chowdhury, Ritwik Ghatak, Tapan Sinha, Arundhuti Debi will be observed along with the 125th birth anniversary of Kazi Nazrul Islam and poet Jibanananda Das.

International Kolkata Book Fair 2025 android app to locate any stall using Google location will be created by Sister Nivedita University. IKBF will have a virtual live presence through the website and social media pages of the Book Fair. A special digital ground map of the fair will be available just by scanning the QR Code at the entry points of the fair.

Buy books and win a Book Library will be held like the past years where daily lottery will be held and the winners will get gift vouchers. The 11th edition of Kolkata Literature Festival will be held for three days from 6 February.