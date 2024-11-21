KMC to start work for model school in ward 79

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation is to soon issue a work order to kick off the construction of a model school by the civic body in ward 79.

The municipal corporation has identified a 10.7 cottah land in the ward from among its records of immovable property list 2023-2024. A team of the engineers of the KMC has also inspected the site at Debi Chowdhury Road on the vacant land. The site is now slated for development into a G+V storied educational building to be used as an English medium school.

According to sources in the municipal corporation, the KMC has prepared a detailed project report of the scheme with an estimated cost of Rs 9.5 crore. Of the total amount, Rs 6.87 crore has been granted while the civic body would obtain the remaining amount of Rs 2.63 crore from MPLAD or corporate social responsibility funds.

As learnt from official sources, the civic body is targeting to develop 30 model schools in various wards in the next few months. Of this, 15 are said to have been done, while work on the remaining 15 is in pipeline. Considering the fact, the upcoming model school in Mominpur area at ward 79 is to be developed including all the facilities of a smart school being run by the civic body at different places. As the tendering process has been done and a bidder is said to have been awarded the task, the civic body is now considering issuing the work order after the proposal is passed at the upcoming monthly meeting at KMC.

Earlier on Saturday, the civic body’s education wing launched an Instagram handle to keep the students and their parents abreast about various activities and programmes of the KMCP schools. According to the member-mayor-in-council for education, Sandipan Saha, the initiative is aimed at improving the education system by engaging the students and their guardians.