KMC starts waste demolition plant

Moving a step ahead in curbing the environmental pollution arising out of construction waste, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation commissioned a construction and demolition waste processing unit at Pathuriaghata today. The plant is first of its kind in the state.

The unit inaugurated by KMC mayor Firhad Hakim, has a capacity of processing 500 tonnes of construction and demolition waste every day. According to sources, a Hyderabad-based private agency is responsible for handling and processing the waste materials.

The agency is supposed to handle the processing plant for 10 years. According to Mr Hakim, such waste that is a burden for the civic body, now would be a crucial source of income for the KMC in future.

“The waste after being brought will be ground to sand for manufacturing paver blocks. The sand would also be used to construct roads. When the sand from the waste would be processed in huge quantities of 500 tonnes, the civic body would generate income by selling it off.

We have urged municipal corporations of Bidhannagar and New Town to make rules for dumping the construction and demolition waste here,” said Mr Hakim. “By processing legacy waste, the civic body is producing CNG that would be used as a fuel to run conservancy vehicles,” added the mayor.

Till now the construction waste was being dumped at Dhapa and was also used for filling potholes on roads. Now, KMC will collect and ferry the generated waste from the construction sites to the plant for money.