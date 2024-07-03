KMC mulls penalty for dumping waste in canals

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation is considering plans to penalize the housing societies and residential complexes against dumping of solid waste into canals randomly.

The civic body is said to have observed several instances of dumping of solid waste from highrises on the sides of the canals. As learnt from official sources, the municipal corporation has compactors deployed at various places in Kolkata for collection of solid waste from highrises. The solid waste generated needs to be brought down and collected into the compactors and sent to various compacting stations.

Of late, the scenario is said to have become different. According to mayor Firhad Hakim, solid waste from highrises are being dumped randomly on sides of the roads as well as canals. “It has been observed that in Alipore various highrises and housing complexes, the waste is being thrown on the road sides,” claimed the mayor. Expressing disappointment, Mr Hakim added, “ When Majerhat Bridge had collapsed, we had constructed one Bailey bridge at Alipore. That place has been turned into a solid waste dumping spot. Similarly, the tendency has increased to dump garbage in the canals. Canals have been turned into dumping grounds. The KMC had to put nets over the bridges that are on the Adi Ganga to prevent dumping of waste.”

On being asked whether the civic body would conduct any awareness programme at highrises, the mayor said, “Along with awareness, the highrises would have to be imposed a fine. One cannot dump garbage here and there randomly. ”