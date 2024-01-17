KMC launches 10 healthcare programmes

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation launched 10 public health programmes today. The public health programmes are aimed at enhancing the healthcare services for the citizens. It includes health management information system, reproductive maternal child health newborn and adolescent programme, screening of non-communicable diseases, community process, national leprosy elimination programme, national programme for control for blindness, national elimination programme, national viral hepatitis control programme, national vector borne disease control programme and food safety awareness programme.

According to deputy mayor of KMC, Atin Ghosh, the civic body is providing periodical training to the doctors and other supporting medical staff involved in the public healthcare system. The training is being done through the ‘hub and spoke’ method in collaboration with a private entity named Echo India to enhance the capacity of the urban primary health centres in various boroughs. According to Mr Ghosh, around 15 hubs have been set up in 16 boroughs of the KMC.

The civic body is said to have provided training to around 3,045 healthcare staff involved with various public healthcare initiatives of the KMC. The civic body is aiming to provide similar training to 100 per cent medical staff and persons involved in the 10 projects launched today.

Through the health management information system, which is a national health portal, the civic body would maintain the data and reports of communica ble diseases, non-communicable diseases, and availability of medicines and commodities of family planning as well as information on the various immunization programs undertaken and provided by the municipal corporation.