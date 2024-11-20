KMC e-tenders for two mega projects under central scheme

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation is gearing up to invite e-tenders for two mega projects under the Centre’s Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) 2.0 scheme.

The recommendations pertaining to the two crucial projects agreed upon by the members-mayor-in-council meeting are to see a nod at the upcoming monthly House at the KMC.

The two projects have an estimated cost of Rs 20 crore each. While one of them is an expansive work on water supply in wards 88 and 89, the other involves enhancement tasks in at least seven wards namely 16, 29, 30, 14, 47, 62, 83.

As learnt from sources, one of the major works under the water supply project has been planned in areas like wards 88 and 89, where the surface and ground water network of pipelines are very old and crippled due to aging. Both the wards face another problem of misalignment due to differences in elevation levels.

According to the civic body sources, in most situations, the leakage in such rugged pipelines are difficult to detect as the water seeps in the underground drainage network, resulting in loss of supply. To overcome the challenges, the municipal corporation has planned to construct capsule booster pumping stations of 0.4 MG and 0.3 MG in wards 88 and 89 respectively along with the installation of new pipeline networks replacing the old ones. Likewise, replacement of old pipelines to prevent loss is planned in the feeder pipelines of Ranikuthi booster pumping station that supply water to Netaji Nagar booster pumping station in ward 98. Similar change of the old water supply network is to be undertaken at Ultadanga Road from Canal West Road to Raja Dinendra Street.

The Rs 20 crore AMRUT 2.0 project is to be done in boroughs II, III, V, VI, VIII and IX, including development of storm water drainage system along Goabagan Street, Sir Gurudas Road, Satkari Mitra Lane, Rabindra Sarani, Jadunath Dey Road, Haji Mohmamd Mohsin Square, Kalighat Road, AJC Bose Road near race course and so on. The project also is to include development of ground water recharge system in ward 83 and 95, along with capacity enhancement of macro drains from Manohar Pukur Road to Tolly Nullah.