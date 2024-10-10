KMC dengue detection centres to remain open during pujas

The Dengue detection centres, run by the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) will remain open during the pujas to serve people who might be suffering from fever for three to four consecutive days.

There are 15 dengue detection centres in the city. In addition to this, there are 144 centres to collect blood samples. If Dengue is detected, the civic authorities immediately inform the patient and medicine and ORS is given free-of-cost. The doctors of KMC requested people to get their blood tested if they are found to be suffering from fever for three to four consecutive days.

Debashis Biswas, OSD and former chief vector control officer said the number of dengue cases has gone down by 91 per cent in 2024 compared to 2023. Similarly, the number of malaria cases has gone down by 32 per cent in 2024 in comparison to 2023.

He said 1,700 billboards have been put up across the city containing dos and don’ts while another 10,368 teasers. Except on Sundays and 2 October, leaves of the health department workers have been cancelled.

There are 5,500 apartments in the city where the residents do not allow health department workers to examine the underground reservoir and overhead tanks. The civic officers have given pamphlets to be distributed among the residents carrying the dos and don’ts.

Mr Biswas said the World Health Organization has repeatedly said that to combat dengue, cooperation between the government and individuals is required. He said as clear water is the breeding ground for Aegypti mosquitoes, the containers where water is stored should be cleaned at least once in a week. The water in the flower vase should be cleaned once a week.

The civic authorities have issued more than 14,000 notices on house owners where dengue larvae were found in the underground reservoirs or overhand tanks and where garbage is found inside the premises.

Mr Biswas said the KMC authorities have held health administrative meetings in all the 16 boroughs. The heads of different departments attended the meetings along with the councillors. The meetings were held between 19 April and 30 July. “Alertness of KMC has helped to bring down dengue cases,” Mr Biswas said.

The civic authorities have formed 30 teams to visit the houses. The workers have been given hands-on training to detect the variety of mosquitoes that are found in the buildings.