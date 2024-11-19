KMC deadline for pending developmental works

Taking a stern stand against delayed projects in added areas, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation has issued a December deadline to the agencies working under Kolkata Environmental Improvement Investment Program (KEIIP) for completing works that were said to have been pending with unnatural delay.

A high-level meeting chaired by mayor, senior borough and KMC officials, along with those from the KEIIP was held at KMC headquarters today. As informed by mayor Firhad Hakim, companies not meeting the deadline would be blacklisted by the civic body. “A youth had been killed at Kudghat. So, we have decided that people cannot be inconvenienced in this manner and took up the task of repairing roads by ourselves. The organisations have been given time till December. If by then they do not complete the works they would be blacklisted.

According to the mayor, the KMC has appointed one of its senior officials to discuss matters of planning consultants and so on. The initiative combining KEIIP and KMC aims at preventing unjustified delays by the KEIIP.

The collapsed building not listed as ‘dangerous’

The dilapidated structure at Entally, where two brothers were killed last night was not listed under the ‘dangerous building’s list of Kolkata Municipal Corporation, informed mayor Firhad Hakim today. As pointed out by the mayor, the structure was a ‘condemned factory shed.’ “Had the structure been a building, the inspector of the KMC would have issued the ‘dangerous building’ notice. Today the ‘dangerous building’ notice was issued because the ceiling had been pulled down but the walls are still there,” claimed the mayor.

According to Mr Hakim, a no objection certificate was issued by the state Industry department clearing that there was no industry at the site. As elaborated by the mayor, the mutation process of the land had been done and the building department was not aware of the whereabouts of the site as there were no building plans submitted to the municipal corporation.