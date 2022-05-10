KLO ultra held on India-Nepal border

The Special Task Force (STF) has arrested a militant

of the outlawed Kamtapur Liberation Organisation (KLO)

from the Indo-Nepal border near Siliguri, prompting

observers to state that the KLO might be planning to

regroup its organisation in the neighbouring country.

Dhan Kumar Barman, alias Swapan, 26, a resident of

Cooch Behar district, was picked up by the police when he

was going to Nepal through Debiganj where, police said

he planned to take shelter and extort businessmen.

“A yellow notebook was recovered from his possession,” a

police source said today.

Barman ,who has been booked under charges of the

Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), various

sections of the Indian Penal Code, including sedition,

waging war against the state, had received arms training

from the National Socialist Council of Nagaland

(Khaplang-Yung Aung) in Nagaland, sources said.

“The STF has arrested one KLO ultra Dhan Kumar

Barman of Cooch Behar. Acting on intelligence inputs, we

arrested him from the Bhadrapur border when he was

going to Nepal on Sunday evening,” said the deputy

superintendent of the STF, headquarters, in Siliguri, Sudip

Bhttacharjee.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that a resident of

Bakshirhat in Cooch Behar, Barman had left his studies

midway in the second year of college and associated

himself with the Kamtapur People’s Party (United) in 2020.

“He later joined Kamtapur Democratic Party, a little-known

outfit active in Tufanganj and Bakshirhat. However, he

moved to Assam a few months ago and came in touch

with the KLO there and maintained close relationship with

self-styled KLO chief Jeevan Singha. The NSCN (K-YA)

had trained Barman and some others in Nagaland. He

was going to Nepal from Assam to rejuvenate the KLO,

according to instructions from Jeevan Singha,” the source

said.

According to intelligence sources, Yung Aung (YA) took

over the NSCN (K) following the death of its patriarch

Shangnyu Shangwang Khaplang in June 2017.

The ministry of home affairs had declared KLO as a

‘terrorist organisation’ under the UAPA on 31 October,

2014.

The sources added that the STF had been trying to trace

Barman following the arrest of two KLO militants, Mrinal

Barman alias Joshi and Abinash Roy alias Jacky alias

Koch in February.

“There was a group of around 28 militants, including

Mrinal Barman, Abinash Roy and Barman. The STF had

arrested the duo in February and came to know about

Barman. The recent developments hint that the KLO is

trying to regroup in Nepal and Assam as a strong force.

Inputs from intelligence agencies have suggested that

attempts were made to extort funds and procure arms to

revive the organisation,” the sources said.

It is learnt that Barman’s father Sukumar Barman had

been arrested as a KLO linkman when the group was

active in early 2000 in north Bengal.

The sources at the intelligence agencies suggested that

the KLO had been trying to operate its activities from

Eastern Nepal for a long time.

“KLO top guns Tom Adhikary aka Joydev Roy, the vice

chairman, Manchalal Singha alias Nilambar Rajbanshi

alias Doctor, the finance secretary, Abhijit Singha alias

Apple and others had taken shelter in Nepal. Tom had

provided arms training there. The special operations group

of police had nabbed them in February 2014. It appears that the KLO is trying to establish its network again there,”

the sources said.

The KLO, which was formed by a group of Rajbanshi

youths in 1995, resorted to armed struggle for a separate

Kamtapur state, comprising north Bengal districts, and

also some districts of lower Assam and Bihar.

The organisation became inactive after the Royal Bhutan

Army carried out operation Flush Out against Northeast

militant outfits in Bhutan in 2003. Most of the top guns

were arrested then. However, Singha alias Tamir Das

managed to flee. Several charges, including those under

the UAPA, are pending against him. Singha resurfaced a

few months ago with video messages, renewing the

demand for a separate state.