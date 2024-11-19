Kanyashree University hosts felicitation ceremony

Kanyashree University, established in 2020, held its third felicitation programme today at Rabindra Bhawan in Krishnagar. The event witnessed the presence of around 400 students from 11 departments who were awarded their master’s degrees and mark sheets in a celebratory atmosphere.

State minister Ujjal Biswas graced the occasion as the chief guest and lauded the initiative, calling it a “dream project” of chief minister Mamata Banerjee, who envisioned a university dedicated exclusively to empowering girls through education. “The increasing enrollment in various departments proves that girl students prefer this institution,” Mr Biswas remarked during his address.

Registrar-in-charge Mr Anjan Dan and academic coordinator Dr Aniruddha Saha personally handed over mark sheets to the students. The students, radiant with joy, celebrated the milestone alongside friends and faculty members.

Advertisement

Kanyashree University, which offers master’s programs in subjects like Bengali, English, geography, history, education, law, and food and nutrition, has also introduced a unique department of mass communication and convergent journalism. Notably, it is the only institution in Nadia district offering a master’s degree in this field. This year, Aparna Haldar achieved the distinction of securing first class first from this department.

The event was marked by smiles, camaraderie, and a sense of accomplishment as the university continues to uphold its mission of fostering education and empowerment among women.